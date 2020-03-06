C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after buying an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

