C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 627.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH opened at $22.12 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

HTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.