Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Position Decreased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.90.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.12. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

