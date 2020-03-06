4,735 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 841,339 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $14,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 412.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 244,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,757,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,609,000 after buying an additional 217,543 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.85. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,196 shares of company stock worth $699,893. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.