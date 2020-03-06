C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,486,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $106.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

