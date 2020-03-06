C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7,298.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,789 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,162,000 after buying an additional 1,408,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,113,000 after buying an additional 991,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,969,000 after buying an additional 696,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,486,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

