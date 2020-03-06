C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6,133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $361.33 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $349.71 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.69 and a 200-day moving average of $414.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903 in the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

