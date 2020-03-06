C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $211.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $539.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

