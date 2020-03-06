C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $190,000 Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Photronics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Photronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Photronics by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 537,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Photronics by 34.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Photronics by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $833.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,107 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $288,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richelle E. Burr sold 3,900 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,389. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.