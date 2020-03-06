C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $191,000 Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ opened at $24.25 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.98.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

