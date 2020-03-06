C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $202,000 Stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $95.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average is $104.61.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

