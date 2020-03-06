C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of PBCT opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.