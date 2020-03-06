C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 965.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Copart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Copart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

