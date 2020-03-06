C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $136.15 and a 12-month high of $175.74. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

