Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $41.17 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

