Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,000 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 411,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after buying an additional 385,573 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,602,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,639,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 162,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

