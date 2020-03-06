Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $27.67 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $292.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,324.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.12 and its 200-day moving average is $264.81. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

