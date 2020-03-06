Fmr LLC Has $34.24 Million Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.25% of Ellington Financial worth $34,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE:EFC opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03. The firm has a market cap of $741.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.49. Ellington Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.