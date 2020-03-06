Fmr LLC Has $34.28 Million Stake in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,142,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987,956 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 10.75% of Arlo Technologies worth $34,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.02 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

