Fmr LLC Has $34.77 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,525 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.38% of Hyatt Hotels worth $34,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 705,892 shares of company stock worth $60,461,939 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $69.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

