Fmr LLC Has $34.89 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,195 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.02% of Merit Medical Systems worth $34,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,294,000 after purchasing an additional 502,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after buying an additional 353,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after buying an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 155,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 117,291 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

