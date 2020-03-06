Fmr LLC Has $35.10 Million Stock Holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.74% of US Ecology worth $35,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Fox purchased 1,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,160.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. US Ecology Inc has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

