Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,642 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Health Catalyst worth $35,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,194 shares of company stock worth $1,601,290 in the last ninety days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.