Fmr LLC Raises Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,380 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.40% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $35,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of ESRT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.