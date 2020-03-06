Fmr LLC Has $35.53 Million Stock Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432,461 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.36% of HMS worth $35,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in HMS in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $22.72 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

