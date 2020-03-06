Fmr LLC Has $36.09 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,827 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of BCE worth $36,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

