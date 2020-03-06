Fmr LLC Has $36.11 Million Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247,001 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.97% of DHT worth $36,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 854,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DHT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,786,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DHT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 656,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,151,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. DHT Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.56%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

