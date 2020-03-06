Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Constellium worth $36,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 14.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE CSTM opened at $10.17 on Friday. Constellium NV has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

