Fmr LLC Purchases 655,105 Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,105 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 7.82% of Cowen worth $36,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cowen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cowen by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cowen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cowen by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 139,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Cowen by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 166,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of COWN opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cowen Inc has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $18.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Analysts expect that Cowen Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

