Fmr LLC Sells 88,822 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,822 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.77% of Employers worth $36,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth $2,385,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.91 million. Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

