Fmr LLC Purchases 5,763 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $211.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $169.27 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

