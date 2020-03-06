Fmr LLC Acquires 360,340 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 360,340.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,340 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $37,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

