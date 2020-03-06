Fmr LLC Acquires 600,658 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,658 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $38,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the third quarter worth about $79,603,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the third quarter worth about $39,533,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,993,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 439,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,860,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Argus started coverage on Peloton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $27.10 on Friday. Peloton has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.29.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. Peloton’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

