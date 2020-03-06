Fmr LLC Acquires 3,669 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,322,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $37,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.86. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

