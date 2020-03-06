Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CIT Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIT shares. ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CIT Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens increased their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $54.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

