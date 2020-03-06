ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,282 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $41,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNOB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

