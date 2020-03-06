Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,399 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $37,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 664.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,793 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,363,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,929,000 after acquiring an additional 97,961 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $36,330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 227,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

