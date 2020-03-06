Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Genesco worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 504.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at about $2,201,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genesco by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $29.90 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CL King upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,786 shares of company stock valued at $339,321. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

