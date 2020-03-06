Fmr LLC Purchases 30,403 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $36,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

MIC opened at $39.88 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIC shares. Macquarie raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.