NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 126.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.68% of NewMarket worth $37,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in NewMarket by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,272,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $406.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.60. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $381.29 and a 52-week high of $505.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.