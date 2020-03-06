Fmr LLC Sells 969,365 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,550,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 969,365 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of NetGear worth $37,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NetGear by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of NetGear by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NetGear by 21.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetGear stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $537.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.81.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

