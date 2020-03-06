C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

