3,920 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

