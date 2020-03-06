Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unit were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNT. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Unit by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Unit by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of UNT stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Unit Co. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

