ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

ONEOK stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

