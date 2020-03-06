Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

