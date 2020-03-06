iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $121.73 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.