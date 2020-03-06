40,000 Shares in LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of LRAD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in LRAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LRAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LRAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in LRAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.64. LRAD Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LRAD Corporation will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GNSS shares. ValuEngine raised LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of LRAD in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

