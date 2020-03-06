Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after buying an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $185.17 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.32. The company has a market capitalization of $546.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

