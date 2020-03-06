Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,314.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,456.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

